Happy Wheels Skate Center in Portland, which has served as a roller skating venue for individuals, group parties,and matches sponsored by Maine Roller Derby, is closing its doors after being in business for more than four decades.

The closure, which will happen Dec. 15, is because the business has been sold to a developer. Details of the sale were not provided and a call to the business late Wednesday night was not answered.

“I’m sure you have started to hear the rumors. Sadly to say it’s true. The owners have sold to a developer,” Happy Wheels said in a post Wednesday evening on its Facebook page. “Please come by to get your last memory, last lap, say your goodbyes. Thank you for your patronage. It’s been a pleasure.”

The post generated more than 390 comments on Facebook and was shared by nearly 800 followers of the Warren Avenue skating rink.

“Happy Wheels has been such a huge part of my life and it literally makes me want to cry thinking so many people, myself and my children included, won’t have this place to go to anymore,” one follower wrote.

“You will be missed, but never forgotten,” another follower said.

“I took my first ambulance ride from there 45 years ago,” a woman posted. “Happy Wheels was a great place to grow up at. So many precious memories. Sad to see that places where families can go together are closing.”

Maine Roller Derby, Maine’s first women’s flat track roller derby league, holds most of its home matches at Happy Wheels, except for its Wicked versus Good bout at the Portland Expo on Oct. 19.

According to its website, Happy Wheels is a roller skating rink offering traditional skating and inline skates for everyone, from toddlers to senior citizens. Happy Wheels hosts private parties and fundraisers and bills itself as a place for “good family fun.” Happy Wheels says it has “proudly served Portland, Maine for more than 40 years.”

Happy Wheels is located at 331 Warren Ave.

