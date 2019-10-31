TOPSHAM — While most young people Alex Reny’s age are planning for their future, the 21-year-old from Brunswick has put his plans on hold to fight the cancer trying to spread throughout his body.

Reny, who lives in Westbrook and graduated from Brunswick High School in 2016, said he felt some pain for a couple months before he went to see a doctor. He was shocked when diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He had surgery, but it wasn’t long before doctors found the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. Another surgery was not an option. In late September, he started chemotherapy, which he’ll complete in five weeks. After a two-week break, doctors will determine if he needs more chemotherapy.

The chemotherapy comes with fatigue and nausea. Finding the motivation to get up out of bed, to take a shower and cook for himself can be a challenge. Reny is now out of work and had to put school on hold. He’s studied mechanical engineering and last year worked as an education technician at Georgetown Central School, but still hasn’t found what he wants to do.

For now, Reny said he hopes to continue classes at the Southern Maine Community College in January.

In his absence, his work family at Sea Dog Brewing Co. in Topsham hasn’t forgotten about him. Staff put on a benefit dinner Oct. 24 at Sea Dog where Reny has worked for three years.

“He’s honestly one of the best employees that we’ve had here and I’ve been here for 18 years,” said Seth Hale, a manager at Sea Dogs Brewing Co.

Reny is dedicated to his work and has a great attitude, he said. Many of the restaurant’s regular customers came to support Reny, as did complete strangers. The place was packed with upwards of 300 people at the 3-and-a-half hour donation-based buffet. Some people just stopped by to leave a donation.

Reny was initially reluctant to be the subject of a benefit.

“I don’t like the attention,” he said, and the thought of accepting charity hurt his pride. His coworkers weren’t taking no for an answer though.

“The staff kind of banded together,” Hale said. “Everyone wanted to do something for him.”

Reny said the money raised is a huge help, but it’s the support from the community that made it life-changing for him.

“That is the thing that’s probably going to stick with me forever,” he said. “I’d say a lot of people had no idea who I was but they wanted to show up and support someone who was going through something like this.”

Hale said no fund has been set up for Reny but he has been collecting donations for Reny at Sea Dog Brewing Co., located at 1 Bowdoin Mill Island in Topsham.

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: