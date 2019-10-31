SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry underwent scans on his broken left hand on Thursday, and the organization will meet with specialists to determine how long he will be out.

Those specialists will review the results of Curry’s CT scan to determine whether or not the two-time MVP needs surgery to repair what ESPN first reported as a broken second metacarpal in his left hand. The team expects to have a timetable in place by Friday afternoon.

Players who have recently undergone surgery to repair the same bone missed about a month. Players who did not need surgery missed two-to-four weeks.

The injury occurred Wednesday night when Curry was fouled hard by Suns center Aron Baynes on a layup attempt in the third quarter of the Warriors’ loss to the Suns. After making contact with Baynes, Curry came down head first and landed awkwardly, using his hands to brace himself from the court, and Baynes crashed onto Curry’s left hand.

Curry left the arena before the end of the game to begin tests at a local hospital.

Golden State has made five straight trips to the NBA finals but is off to a 1-3 start this season.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough start for us on many levels, so we’re just trying to find our footing,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “This puts us in a tough spot, so we’ll assess it and go from there.”

The Warriors already were without Klay Thompson, who could miss the entire season while recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt during the NBA finals.

SUSPENSIONS: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns have been suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation.

Kiki Vandeweghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the suspensions Thursday, a day after the undefeated 76ers’ 117-95 home victory over the Timberwolves.

The star players were ejected after tangling with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the 76ers ahead, 75-55. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held down Towns as other players and coaches ran onto the court.

Simmons found himself in the middle of the controversy after putting Towns in a choke hold, but he was neither fined nor suspended.

Embiid will sit out Saturday night at Portland and Monday night at Phoenix. He’s averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games.

Towns will miss games Saturday night at Washington and Monday night at home against Milwaukee. He’s averaging 27.3 points and 11.5 rebounds in four games.

