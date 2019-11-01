WATERBORO — Sean Tompkins scored three touchdowns and sixth-seeded Cheverus overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 3 Massabesic 36-34 in a Class B South football quarterfinal Friday night.

The Stags (6-3) turned a 21-15 halftime deficit into a 36-21 lead, then held on in the fourth quarter as Nick Roberge directed a Massabesic comeback. Roberge rushed for a touchdown and threw TD passes to Ethan Roy and Michael Hendrix.

Cheverus will face No. 2 Kennebunk in the semifinals. Massabesic finished 6-3.

KENNEBUNK 49, DEERING 0: Jacob Sullivan return the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and second-seeded Kennebunk (7-2) easily handled seventh-seeded Deering in a Class B South quarterfinal at Kennebunk.

Tommy Lazos threw a touchdown pass to Sullivan and plunged in for a 1-yard keeper as Kennebunk built a 28-0 lead after one quarter.

David York added a pair of touchdowns. Jack Andrews and Ryan Connors also scored.

BRUNSWICK 47, BREWER 0: Cam Hathaway and Owen Richardson each rushed for two touchdowns, and Dan Cooper got his 100th career coaching victory as the top-seeded Dragons (9-0) rolled past the eighth-seeded Witches in a Class B North quarterfinal at Brunswick.

Brunswick gained almost 300 yards on the ground in the first half while building a 28-0 lead.

Mitch Lienert, Cody Larson and Dalton Cooper also scored for the Dragons, who will host a semifinal next weekend against No. 5 Skowhegan.

LAWRENCE 34, FALMOUTH/GREELY 8: Nate Regalado rushed for three touchdowns and Paul Moreau had two scoring runs as the third-seeded Bulldogs (8-1) beat No. 6 Falmouth/Greely (3-6) in a Class B North quarterfinal in Fairfield.

Regalado finished with 180 yards.

Falmouth quarterback Nick Mancini scored on a 1-yard sneak in the third quarter and threw a conversion pass to Brady Douglas.

YORK 49, POLAND 16: Riley Linn caught a pair of touchdown passes from Teagan Hynes and also ran for two TDs to power the second-seeded Wildcats (8-1) past the seventh-seeded Knights (1-8) in a Class C South quarterfinal at York.

Connor Daley also rushed for two touchdowns, and Caleb Pappagallo had a 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats will host third-seeded Wells next week.

WELLS 34, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 14: The third-seeded Warriors (7-2) ran out to a 21-0 halftime lead, sparked by rushing touchdowns from Peyton McKay and Matt Tufts and a 4-yard fumble return from Matt Ouellette, as they ousted the sixth-seeded Raiders (4-5) in a Class C South quarterfinal at Wells.

Tufts added a pair of second-half touchdown runs.

BONNY EAGLE 34, SANFORD 20: The Scots (8-1) got a pair of second-quarter touchdowns from Zach Maturo to take the lead for good as they ended the Class A regular season with a win over the Spartans (4-5) in Standish.

Maturo finished with three touchdowns to help Bonny Eagle secure the No. 2 playoff seed.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 54, TRAIP ACADEMY 6: The top-seeded Seagulls (6-3) advanced to the 8-Man Small final with a win over the fourth-seeded Rangers (3-6) in Old Orchard Beach.

Bobby Lane passed for 167 yards and a touchdown for Traip. Sam Kilty caught the touchdown pass and had 117 yards from scrimmage – 80 receiving.

