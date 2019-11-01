Oliver Burdick and Matt Adey scored Friday to lead third-seeded Waynflete to a 2-0 victory against seventh-ranked Traip Academy in a Class C South boys’ soccer semifinal at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Flyers (14-2) will play Maranacook for the regional title at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston High.

Burdick converted a long chip from Ian McClure-Chute to put Waynflete ahead after 12 minutes. Adey’s hard right-footed shot from just outside the box careened off the inside of the post for a 2-0 second-half lead. Ben Adey assisted.

Aidan Carlisle needed to make one save for the Flyers. Emerson Brown stopped eight shots for Traip (10-5-2).

MARANACOOK 2, HALL-DALE 1: Rojay Richards headed home a bounding ball with under 15 minutes remaining, lifting fourth-seeded Maranacook (13-2-1) over top-ranked Hall-Dale (14-1-1) in a Class C South semifinal at Waterville.

The loss was the first for Hall-Dale since losing to Maranacook in the regional semifinals a year ago.

The Black Bears, who advanced to the regional final for a third straight season, will face No. 2 Waynflete, the defending state champion, at Lewiston High on Tuesday.

Richards’ goal came in the 66th minute, the decisive answer to a Bulldog goal 13 minutes earlier.

Andrew Dupuy, who made his first appearance as a substitute just moments before, sent a lofted cross into the 18-yard box from only a few paces inside midfield. The ball’s flight froze Hall-Dale keeper Sam Sheaffer at the top of his 6-yard area, while Richards followed the play all the way to its completion – retreating over back-marking Hall-Dale defenders to head it in for the late lead.

Hall-Dale didn’t find another scoring chance after falling behind a second time.

A counter-attack down the left flank produced the Bulldogs’ tying goal early in the second half.

Camden Adams beat his marker out of the corner and crossed to a running Josh Nadeau, and he nodded it home in the 53rd minute to make it 1-1.

It was the only targeted shot attempt of the second half for Hall-Dale. Maranacook keeper Brayden St. Pierre (two saves) punched out a Nadeau corner kick in the 78th minute, but it was his only test of the final half- hour of play.

Maranacook did what it always does – push the pace with its physical play. Hall-Dale was able to match the work rate for nearly 25 minutes before the Black Bears found their advantage.

The field slowly tilted toward Sheaffer (seven saves), ending with Ruben Sivertsen’s second postseason goal in the 32nd minute

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SCARBOROUGH 3, NOBLE 1: Ali Mokriski scored two goals to lead the third-seeded Red Storm (14-2) over the seventh-ranked Knights (11-5-1) in a Class A South semifinal at Scarborough.

Scarborough will be at top-ranked Cheverus in the regional final Tuesday.

Mokriski scored from Ashley Sabatino after 1:07, then added her second goal after 58 seconds of the second half.

Madison Blance made it 3-0 on a header from Emily Johnson with 19 minutes remaining.

Olivia Howard scored a late goal for Noble.

