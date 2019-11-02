OAKLAND — The Skowhegan High field hockey team is back on top of Class A.

Skowhegan broke open its state championship rematch with Biddeford in the second half Saturday at Messalonskee High, regaining the title it lost a year ago to the Tigers.

Skowhegan scored three goals in the second half to break a scoreless tie. It finished 18-0 and won its 16th championship in 19 years.

Biddeford, which beat Skowhegan 4-3 in the title game last year, finished 17-1, its unbeaten streak snapped at 35 games.

Skowhegan scored just 33 seconds into the second half, a goal that was credited to Kayla Furbush on the left post.

Then, with 18:54 left, Emily Reichenbach slapped in a high rebound to make it 2-0.

Alexis Michonski scored on a penalty corner with 7:04 remaining to make it 3-0.

The game was scoreless after an evenly played first half. There was a lot of back-and-forth play, but few shots. Biddeford had only one shot in the first half, Skowhegan two.

