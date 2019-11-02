SACO – Esther Chorney, 88, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. She was born April 10, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to Ida (Manowitz) and Nathan Baer Chorney. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Jacob Charney (Betty), Charles Chorney (Bea) and a niece, Patricia Charney.

Esther grew up in Cony Island and spent most of her life living in Brooklyn, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. She worked in Manhattan for Fairchild Publications which was acquired by ABC, and ultimately The Walt Disney Company. Shortly after her brother Charley passed in 1991, Esther moved to Portland to be near her family and made many friends.

In her younger years Esther loved to travel visiting Bermuda, Europe, going on ocean cruises, traveling the USA and even went on an African Safari. One of her last trips she and her great-niece Jessica went to Las Vegas. She enjoyed movies and theater performances and joined a bowling league with her friends. She also enjoyed music and loved to sing her favorite tunes.

When Esther’s dementia made it difficult for her to live by herself, she moved into a memory care facility in Saco.

Esther is survived by her niece, Susan Fine of Portland, a nephew, Mark Chorney and his wife, Shelley of Old Orchard Beach, a nephew Steven Charney of Kentucky, great-niece Jessica Garner (Nate) and nephew Brian Chorney (Lindsey) and a great-great niece and nephew.

Esther’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at The Landing at Saco Bay.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park, Outer Congress Street and Johnston Road (near the airport), in Portland.

Arrangements under the care of Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

The family would like to suggest that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

The Alzheimer’s

Association.

