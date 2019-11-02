STANDISH — Hailey Tarr scored on the sixth penalty kick and the St. Joseph’s women’s soccer team beat the University of St. Joseph’s in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.

The teams played to a 2-2 tie through two overtimes. St. Joseph’s College, which improves to 13-3-3 and advances to play No. 3 Emmanuel in the semifinals on Tuesday in Standish, won the penalty kick round, 4-3.

Elizabeth Flynn, Eilidh Sidaway and Kendall Dolan also scored in the penalty kick round for the Monks. McKenzie Murphy and Madison Michaud scored in regulation for St. Joseph’s.

Rylee Snow and Olivia Belcourt scored in regulation for the Bluejays (10-6-2). Ariana Gazaferi, Maxine Muscatello and Ali O’Neil scored in the penalty kick round.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, SALVE REGINA 0: Katie Beaudoin scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute and assisted Ashley Sherman in the second half as the third-seeded Nor’easters (11-5-2) beat the No. 6 Seahawks (9-11) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinal in Biddeford.

UNE will travel to Bristol, Rhode Island to face second-seeded Roger Williams on Wednesday in the semifinals.

KEENE STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Jordyn Abasciano scored her second goal of the game in the 88th minute as the Owls (10-8, 5-3 Little East) beat the Huskies (8-10-1, 2-6) in Keene, New Hampshire.

Ciera Berthiaume scored back-to-back goals for Southern Maine to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Patricia Norton tied it for Keene State, before Abasciano scored the winner.

UM-FARMINGTON 4, THOMAS 1: McKenna Brodeur scored three goals and the Beavers (8-9-1) beat the Terriers (4-11-1) in the North Atlantic Conference quarterfinals in Farmington.

Leah Stevens added a goal for UMF, which advances to play No. 2 Husson on Friday in Bangor.

Katherine Hoving scored for Thomas.

TUFTS 2, BOWDOIN 1: Sophie Lloyd scored in the second overtime as the top-seeded Jumbos (12-2-2) beat the eighth-seeded Polar Bears (7-8-1) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Medford, Massachusetts.

Liz Reed gave Tufts a 1-0 lead in the second half, but Bowdoin tied it less than three minutes later on a goal by Annie Pyne.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 2: Matthew Quercia got the tying goal with 2:18 left in regulation as Boston University (2-2-2, 1-1-2 Hockey East) rallied to tie the Black Bears (5-2-1, 2-1-1) in Orono.

Tim Doherty and Adrien Bisson scored for Maine, and Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves.

NORWICH 4, UNE 0: Felix Brassard scored two goals for the Cadets in a season-opening win over the Nor’easters in Northfield, Vermont.

UNE’s Ben Churchfield made 21 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jillian Gibbs and Kaylee Liberty scored 1:03 apart as the Gulls (1-0) beat the Huskies (0-2) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Ashlie Jones added a goal for Endicott. Jill Hannigan scored for Southern Maine.

FIELD HOCKEY

HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 1: Lizzie Clark had a pair of goals in the final four minutes and the seventh-seeded Continentals (9-7) beat the second-seeded Polar Bears (14-2) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Faith Jennings scored for Bowdoin with 4:32 to play in the third quarter.

The advantage held until Clarke put in an unassisted goal to pull Hamilton even with 3:52 to play in regulation, Maura Holden assisted on Clarke’s winner with 1:44 remaining.

TUFTS 4, COLBY 1: Beth Krikorian scored three goals as the Jumbos (13-3) beat the Mules (9-7) in the NESCAC quarterfinals in Medford, Massachusetts.

Gillian Roeca also scored for Tufts, which led 2-0 at the half. Delaney Keithley scored from Ally Corbett in the fourth for Colby, before Krikorian added two late goals.

WILLIAMS 3, BATES 1: Catherine Torres broke a 1-1 tie on a feed from Simone Veale 4:04 into the fourth quarter and the No. 4 Ephs (13-3) beat the No. 5 Bobcats (10-6) in the NESCAC quarterfinals in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Grace Fitzpatrick gave Bates the lead in the first quarter, before Emily Batchelor scored to tie it in the third. Veale added a late goal for the Ephs.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, GORDON 0: Jillian Lachapelle had a pair of goals in the span of 1:22 in the second quarter and the Nor’easters (11-9, 10-2 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Fighting Dutchmen in a season finale at Biddeford.

Grace Grenier and Julia Steeves also scored for UNE.

Katelyn Pelletier had seven saves for Gordon, while Liz Sargent and Julia Gordon combined for two saves for the Nor’easters.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, CASTLETON 1: Maggie Redman scored with just over three minutes left to lift the Huskies (12-8, 10-2) to a win over the Spartans (11-7, 8-4) in Gorham.

Dorina Sirois gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the third quarter. Allison Lowell tied it for Castleton.

Lindsay Pych had three saves for the Huskies while Tashia Pashby-Rockwood had four for Castleton.

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 2, HUSSON 1: Brittany Tierney scored her second of the game 1:22 into overtime as the fifth-seeded Pilgrims (8-9) topped the fourth-seeded Eagles (7-10) in a New England Collegiate Conference quarterfinal at Bangor.

Tierney gave NEC the lead with 1:17 left in the first half, but Karen Stemm answered for Husson on a feed from Victoria Friend with 1:52 to play in the third period.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, EMMANUEL 1: Noah Elmore scored from Mitchell Duncan 5:24 into the second half and the second-seeded Monks (15-1-3) beat the seventh-seeded Saints (8-9-1) in their GNAC quarterfinal at Standish.

St. Joseph’s, the four-time defending conference champion, advances to play No. 3 Norwich in the semifinals on Nov. 6.

Noah Robinson scored in the 28th minute for St. Joseph’s. Campbell Shealy countered for Emmanuel with late in the first half.

KEENE STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Connor Downey gave the Owls (13-6, 6-2 Little East) the lead for good in the 66th minute with his second goal of the game in their win over the Huskies (0-15-3, 0-7-1) in Gorham.

Noah Perry and Joseph Kalilwa scored for Southern Maine. Emmanuel Smith had an unassisted goal for Keene State.

WILLIAMS 3, BATES 0: Three players scored as the fourth-seeded Ephs (8-3-5) blanked the Bobcats (9-6-1) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Bobby Fabricant scored in the first half for Williams, while Demian Gass and Nathan Song scored in the second half.

David Goodstein had three saves for Bates.

UM-FARMINGTON 1, ELMS 0: Alex Bessey finished scored from Abby Pomerleau 4:25 into the second period to give the Beavers (6-13) the win over the sixth-seeded Blazers (5-15) in a NECC quarterfinal at Farmington.

UMaine-Farmington will travel to face top-seeded Manhattanville, next Saturday, November 9 in a NECC semifinal.

