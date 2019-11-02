OLYMPICS

Drew Waters homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec hit a grand slam in the fifth and Jo Adell and Brent Rooker also went deep, leading the United States over the Netherlands 9-0 Saturday at Guadalajara, Mexico, in the Americans’ opening qualifier for next year’s Olympic baseball tournament.

Cody Ponce (1-0) and four relievers combined on a two-hitter to get a win in the Group A game at the Premier12 tournament. The top two nations in the group, which includes the Dominica Republic and Mexico, advance to the super round in Japan. The top finisher from the Americas qualifies for next year’s Olympic baseball tournament in Japan.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Taylor Cammarata’s goal with 5:34 left in regulation capped the Maine Mariners’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers (5-5-0-0) in Portland.

Dillan Fox started the winning play, sending in a pass from the blue line to Greg Chase in front of the net. Chase tipped the pass over to Cammarata.

Brady Ferguson and Scott Pooley scored for the Growlers nine minutes into the game. Greg Chase pulled Maine to within one late in the first when Ryan Culkin slid him the puck above the left circle for a one-timer. Terrence Wallin tied the game in the third period, tipping in Zach Tolkinen’s wrist shot.

Mariners goaltender Tom McCollum made 36 saves.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds, and the host Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104.

• Golden State’s Draymond Green will miss the next few games because of a torn ligament in his left index finger, another blow to the already depleted Warriors.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Chiefs activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play Sunday.

Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted rookie receiver Michael Walker to the active roster, an indication Dede Westbrook won’t play against Houston in London.

• Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is available to make his season debut Sunday at Carolina after missing his team’s first eight games to recover from offseason surgery.

• Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday and Coach Pat Shurmur said that the fourth-year pro will be available Monday when the Giants host Dallas.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the final at Shenzhen, China where she faces defending champion Elina Svitolina, a player she has never beaten in five attempts.

Barty, like Svitolina, dropped the opening set of her semifinal before beating second-ranked Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic retired in the third set as Svitolina outlasted the injured Swiss to win 5-7, 6-3, 4-1 and reach her second straight final at the WTA Finals.

PARIS MASTERS: Rafael Nadal pulled out of his semifinal, meaning top-ranked Novak Djokovic will go for his fifth title at the indoor tournament against Denis Shapovalov.

GOLF

LPGA: Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts at Taipei, Taiwan.

HSBC CHAMPIONS: Rory McIlroy shot a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen.

McIlroy was at 15-under 201 as he goes for his fourth victory of the year and tries to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.

