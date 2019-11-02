LEWISTON — Bilal Hersi curled in a free kick from 28 yards in overtime to push top-ranked Lewiston to a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Messalonskee in a Class A North boys’ soccer semifinal Saturday.

Nathan Milne of Messalonskee (8-6-2) tied the game with 17 seconds remaining in regulation.

The visitors struck first just under five minutes into game on a Lewiston own goal. Abdilahi Abdi tied the game later in the half, assisted by Hersi, and Hersi put the Blue Devils (14-1-1) ahead five minutes later.

Lewiston, seeking a third straight Class A championship, will play Brunswick in the regional final Tuesday in Bath.

BRUNSWICK 1, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Josh Musica headed in a cross from Sebastian Matheus-Miguel early in the second overtime to give the second-seeded Dragons (14-1-1) a win over the No. 3 Windjammers (11-5) in a Class A North semifinal in Brunswick.

YARMOUTH 2, FREEPORT 0: Top-seeded Yarmouth (13-0-3) got goals from Liam Ireland and Alejandro Coury to beat No. 4 Freeport (9-4-3) in a Class B South semifinal in Yarmouth.

The Clippers (13-0-3) advanced to face No. 2 Greely in the regional final Wednesday in Biddeford.

Ireland put the Clippers on top with a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

After two Freeport players were given red cards in the second half, Coury scored with 7:26 remaining.

Gabe Wagner excelled for the Falcons, making 10 saves.

GREELY 1, YORK 0: Aidan Melville scored in the opening minute of the second half after having a first-half goal disallowed because of offsides, and the third-seeded Rangers (10-2-4) shut out No. 7 York (8-8-1) in a Class B South semifinal Cumberland.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, FREEPORT 0: Maggie Cochran recorded a hat trick as the top-seeded Capers (15-1) defeated the fourth-seeded Falcons (11-4-1) in a Class B South semifinal at Cape Elizabeth.

Laura Ryer also scored, Karli Chapin doled out a pair of assists, and Olivia Cochran had one assist. Katie Haines got the shutout with five saves.

Leah Rusiecki made 10 saves for Freeport.

Cape Elizabeth will face second-seeded Yarmouth in the regional final at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford.

YARMOUTH 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Hannah Dwyer and Ava Feeley scored in the second half as the second-seeded Clippers (13-2-1) pulled away from the No. 6 Panthers (11-4-2) in a Class B South semifinal in Yarmouth.

Parker Harnett set up Dwyer’s goal, and Abi Hincks assisted on Feeley’s goal.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: Noelle Denholm scored twice and Kate McPherson once as the second-seeded Rangers (14-2) defeated No. 14 St. Dominic (5-11-1) in a Class C South semifinal in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Denholm poked in Caroline Couperthwait’s corner kick in the 17th minute, and McPherson completed a play in front of the goal nine minutes later.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, GREENVILLE 1: Natalie Farrell headed in a pass from Serena Mower five minutes into overtime as the top-seeded Panthers (13-2-1) edged the fifth-seeded Lakers (9-4) in a Class D South semifinal at Yarmouth.

Farrell opened the scoring on a feed from Angel Huntsman in the 18th minute. Jessica Pomerleau answered for Greenville in the 36th minute, assisted by Bianca Breton.

Carly Downey made six saves for NYA, while Lexi Bjork turned aside 13 shots for Greenville.

FOOTBALL

WINSLOW 42, MEDOMAK VALLEY 6: Colby Pomeroy threw a pair of touchdown passes during a pivotal third quarter, and Rob Clark and Isaiah Goldsmith each rushed for two touchdowns as the top-seeded Black Raiders (8-1) defeated the No. 8 Panthers (3-6) in a Class C North quarterfinal in Winslow.

Winslow led only 6-0 at halftime but broke the game open with three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Clark finished with 179 yards on 19 carries.

Drew Severson had a 59-yard TD run for Medomak and gained 122 yards.

FIELD HOCKEY

FOXCROFT ACADEMY 3, WINTHROP 0: Maranda Poulin scored all three goals as the Ponies (18-0) defeated defending state champion Winthrop (16-2) in the Class C state final in Oakland.

Poulin put in a rebound off a penalty corner for the only goal of the first half. In the second half, she scored on another rebound, then converted a pass from Cassidy Marsh.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous