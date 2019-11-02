FALMOUTH – At the right time, Falmouth High is playing its best soccer.

The Yachtsmen dominated their Class A South boys’ semifinal game Saturday, beating Scarborough 2-0.

Macklin Williams scored two first-half goals to lead second-seeded Falmouth (13-2-1) into the South title game Tuesday against top-ranked Gorham (13-2-1) at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford. The Yachtsmen handed Gorham one of its two losses, 2-1 on Sept. 14.

While Gorham is on an eight-game winning streak, Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan thinks his team is also playing a hot hand.

“We’ve elevated our game,” Halligan said.

This will be Falmouth’s first foray into the A South final. The Yachtsmen were once a Class B power with nine state titles, the last coming in 2012. They moved to Class A in 2016 and lost in the semifinals the first two seasons, then were upset in last year’s quarterfinals.

“We’ve been competitive every year,” Halligan said. “But in this sport, sometimes you have to have a little bit of luck and lot of ability. Our kids showed their ability tonight.”

That talent begins with the defensive corps that’s been strong all year, even though senior Joe Dye is the only returning starter.

“We’re always supporting one another,” Dye said. “We’re committed.

“Last year it didn’t go the way we wanted, but I really feel like we’re jelling. The offense is doing the job well. The defense is doing the job well. When we combine like that, we’re winning.”

On Saturday, Falmouth attacked from the start. In the first minute, Rion Dos Santos fed Gus Ford but goalkeeper Alex Bachmann smothered the chance.

But at 2:24, Dos Santos got his assist, passing to Williams in the box. Bachmann was screened by his own defender and Williams fired it in for a quick 1-0 lead.

“Just looked up and saw the back corner open and tried to put it there. I got lucky,” Williams said.

Third-seeded Scarborough (10-3-3) had its best chance in the first half on a free kick from 23 yards. But Zach Chaisson launched it over the crossbar at 13:30.

Falmouth and Williams made it 2-0 at 22:48. Sam Gearan pushed a pass into the box, and Williams got past his defender and scored in the far right corner.

“Just keeping up the pressure and Sammy made a great through ball,” Williams said.

The Yachtsmen are especially tough with a two-goal lead. Their defense has allowed two goals only twice, although one of those games was against Scarborough – a 3-2 Falmouth win on Oct. 15.

But Falmouth’s defense – Dye, Adrian Friedman, Cole Fairfield, Noah Piers and goalie Jackson Quinn – wasn’t giving up anything Saturday.

“They do well defensively,” Scarborough Coach Mark Diaz said. “They keep numbers back. They’re organized and it’s tough to get shots off against them.”

Scarborough’s best chance in the second half was a dangerous corner kick sent in by Nathanial Needle, but Quinn made a leaping grab.

The Yachtsmen had some quality chances in the second half, but Bachmann was solid.

Falmouth outshot Scarborough, 18-6. Bachmann made nine saves, Quinn three.

While the Yachtsmen beat Gorham this year, that game was in the first week of the season.

“They’re on a roll. We’re on a roll,” Halligan said. “It should be a good game.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »