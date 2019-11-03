Nearly 19,000 Mainers were still without electricity Sunday morning after a powerful windstorm on Friday knocked out power across the state.

But with crews working through the weekend, utilities Emera Maine and Central Maine Power say they expect to see most service restored by Sunday night.

Roughly half of CMP’s remaining outages were clustered in Franklin, Oxford and Somerset counties.

About 875 customers were waiting to turn on the lights in Cumberland County, most notably in Harpswell, where over 300 were still waiting for service.

Emera reported about 7,000 outages across northern and eastern Maine, with nearly 3,000 in Bangor and Brewer.

Friday’s windstorm brought down tree limbs on lines for the second round of mass outages this fall. Last time was even more severe, with about 180,000 Mainers losing power.

