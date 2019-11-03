A bus driver employed by the Biddeford school district who was driving the Biddeford field hockey team home from the state championship game Saturday night has been been charged with OUI and endangering the life of a child, state police said.

Richard Tanguay, 68, of Biddeford, was pulled over for driving erratically on I95 in Scarborough and was subsequently charged with OUI-drugs, driving to endanger, and endangering the welfare of a child, Maine State Police said.

Tanguay posted a $500 bond and was released. He is due in court Jan. 9.

According to a statement from Biddeford superintendent Jeremy Ray, Tanguay is on leave pending further investigation.

“We are cooperating with the authorities,” Ray said in the statement. “Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor, but are still investigating what caused the driver’s condition. We are not able to discuss additional details as this is a personnel matter. The police may elect to share additional information with the public when the time comes, but all parties are currently working to ferret out the facts.”

Biddeford was returning from Oakland where they lost to Skowhegan in the Class A state championship game. A substitute driver took the players the rest of the way.

This story will be updated.

