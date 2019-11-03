NAPLES – Wilma Anne Irish, 90, of Naples, died Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019 in the comfort of her own home with her loving daughter beside her.

She was born on, Nov. 29, 1928, in Naples the daughter of, Albert J. and Addie G. (Meserve) Ridlon. She attended local schools, graduating from Bridgton High School.

In September of 1947, she married, Vernon S. Irish in Naples. Early in their married life, they lived in Houlton as he was in the service. They later moved to Bridgton for a short time and then to Naples.

Wilma retired from the Central Maine Power office in Bridgton after many years of service.

She was active in the Naples Historical Society and the Order of the Eastern Star, Pondicherry Chapter #192, having held many positions, including Worthy Matron.

Wilma enjoyed knitting, Irish music, collecting and admiring Gnomes and the company of her cats over the years, including her most recent cat, Simon.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Diane Babcock of Naples; two granddaughters, Marianne Barbato of Naples and Julie McDaniel of Bridgton and her husband, Christopher; two great-grandchildren, Kyle McDaniel and Adrianna “Addie” McDaniel, both of Bridgton; friend and former co-worker at the Naples Historical Society, Mary Watson of Naples. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon in October of 2000, and her sister, Myrtie Larsen.

Family and friends are invited to an Eastern Star service at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Private family interment will take place at the Naples Village Cemetery.

Memories may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Gifts may be given in

her memory to the:

Naples Historical Society

P.O. Box 583

Naples, ME 04055, or

Harvest Hills

Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgton Rd.

Fryeburg, ME 04037

