Our final poll for volleyball. Final polls for soccer and football will appear following their state finals. The poll was first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday, includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
