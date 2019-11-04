BATH — The city received three proposals by the Oct. 25 deadline for a consultant to undertake a reuse study for Morse High School.

The endeavor would include an assessment of the 826 High St. site and its facilities, a building analysis and feedback and reuse options.

Regional School Unit 1 will vacate the 1920s building once the new Morse High is completed on Wing Farm Parkway at the end of next year.

City Manager Peter Owen, Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers and Planning and Development Director Ben Averill review the proposals along with Bath’s Facilities Committee and leaders of the Community Development and Economic Development committees, Meyers said Monday.

“The proposals will be judged on professional qualifications, references, experience with similar projects, implementation schedule, process proposed to gather input and conduct the public meetings, how (the) proposal addresses all the tasks listed in the scope of work, the creativity and innovation put into proposal and a competitive bid,” he said.

The city could announce the recommended proposal in November via a press release, and Owens will likely mention it at the Dec. 4 City Council meeting, Meyers said.

City Council action is not required, and Owen’s office will contract with the recommended party to move the project forward, Meyers said.

