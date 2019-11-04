Clara Martel

Clara Ruth Martel, age 72, of Kennebunk joined our father in heaven on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was a graduate from Kennebunk High School. She was the successful owner and caring hair stylist of‘Cole Road Hair Car’ for over 30 years. Clara’s talents were bountiful; she was an extremely gifted artist, an accomplished seamstress, and quilter and a photography enthusiast. She shared her gifts and supported many charitable causes. She knitted blankets for still birth babies and hats for cancer patients. She quilted placemats for Meals on Wheels to soothe and warm the hearts of the elderly. She painted ceiling tiles for senior centers to comfort the bed ridden. She supplied cloth for shelter dog beds. She sewed dresses to protect young girls in Third World counties. She donated much of her time and talents to teaching friends and family.

The beauty she captured in her photography and art inspired and comforted many of all ages. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles, music and a few role-playing computer games. She was a giver of her knowledge and herself. She also thrived when learning and adapting new skills. She was the treasurer and member of the Oil Pastel Society of Maine, and a member of Saco Bay Artists. She assisted teaching the Open Art Studio classes at the York County Senior College and served on the curriculum committee. Her artwork was displayed and won awards in many public showings over the years.

She was also an active member of the Evergreen Quilters Guild of Kennebunk, where she provided training and long-arm quilting services to its members. She adored her family and friends with a passion and found true joy spending time with them. Her light burned brightly and will be sorely missed.

Preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Ruth Ogden, and four brothers Ben, Carol, Bruce and Vernon Ogden. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 56 years William E. Martel; sons, Jack Martel and his wife DeeDee, and Robert Martel; daughters Jill Rocco and her husband Paul; Kristy Ford and her husband Todd; three grandsons Duncan Martel, and Anthony and Jonathon Rocco; sisters Linda Emery, and Nina Camire and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Per Clara’s request, there are no funeral services. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Clara’s devoted charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to express our sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by Maine Medical ICU staff, Dr. Hilamber Subba and his team of resident doctors and nurses. Their kind and gentle care is unsurpassed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: