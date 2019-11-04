WASHINGTON, D.C.

Lt. Commander Claude Berube, a Lewiston native, was promoted to the rank of Commander during a ceremony in the nation’s Capitol on Oct. 28, U.S. Senator Susan Collins delivered remarks and administered the oath of office to Commander Berube, who previously served as a member of her staff.

“This son of the great State of Maine is a dedicated officer and a patriot,” said Senator Collins. “In addition to his work as a national security fellow in the Senate and at the United States Naval Academy, he has served on active duty assignments in Europe and the Persian Gulf. As a historian and author, he enlightens us on both our nation’s inspiring naval traditions and the challenges of today and the future.”

“There are two reasons why I asked to do this here (in the Capitol) today,” said Commander Berube. “The first is because, almost 29 years ago, I came to the Senate for the first time to work for my first Senator to work for a couple of years as a (Legislative Correspondent). And then I had an incredible opportunity in 2004 to work for (Senator Collins) … I have to thank you for what you do every day for the state and for the people of the country and for what you did for me when I was here in 2004.”

Commander Berube is a history professor at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. He has authored five books, with a sixth book due to be published next year. In addition, he served on active duty assignments in Europe and the Persian Gulf, and he worked as a member of Senator Collins’ staff shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Commander Berube’s mother, Georgette, was the longest-serving woman in the Maine Legislature, and his father, Gerard, served in World War II.

U.S. Air Force Airman Lane A. Briggs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Briggs is a 2019 graduate of Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert P. Small graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio,Texas,following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Small is a 2015 graduate of Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Saint Joseph’s College of Standish.

