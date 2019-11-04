SANFORD – Dorothy M. Swett, loving wife and stepmom, passed away at the age of 75, at Maine Medical Center from complications of surgery.Dorothy “Dot” (Whicher) Swett was born Nov. 10, 1943, in Sanford, Maine. For years, she was a Secretary for the District Courthouse. Dot was a very devoted wife, loving stepmother and grandmother. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Greg Swett and stepchildren, Lisa Ryan, Gregory Robert Swett, Jr., Jesse Swett and Jolene Francoeur, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A time of visitation followed by a celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 10, at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick beginning at 1 p.m., with visitation, followed by a service at 2 p.m.

