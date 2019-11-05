Atlantic Federal Credit Union has announced that the National Credit Union Administration recently approved Atlantic to begin serving the residents of Androscoggin County.

Scott Chretien, chief executive officer at Atlantic Federal Credit Union, said in a news release: “We are very excited to be able to offer our services to the people of Androscoggin. As Maine’s leading Credit Union, along with our partners at Atlantic Federal Credit Union Insurance and Atlantic Financial Services, we provide individuals with a unique blend of products to help them improve their financial quality of life.”

“We look forward to being a part of the Androscoggin Community and having the privilege to earn their business,” Chretien added. “We firmly believe that better rates can lead people to a better future and a better life. At Atlantic, our simple mission is to help people do better.”

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has more than $740 million in assets and over 48,000 members who live, work, or worship in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Sagadahoc and York counties. There are nine branches in Biddeford, Brunswick, Cumberland, Freeport, Saco, Sanford, South Sanford, Topsham and York.

