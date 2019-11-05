As part of its popular History Happy Hour program, Pejepscot Historical Society is kicking off the holiday cooking season with a Thursday, Nov. 14 presentation by Julie-Ann Baumer about beloved Maine cookbook author, Marjorie Standish. The event includes a Standish recipe contest with first, second, and third place prizes.

Marjorie Standish and Maine Home Cooking takes place at The Brunswick Inn at 165 Park Row from 5-7 p.m. Local VIP food judges taste-test recipe submissions at the beginning of the event, revealing the winners shortly thereafter. The submitted recipes serve as refreshments for attendees.

“We thought this would be a fun foray into the holiday season,” said Pejepscot executive director Larissa Vigue Picard in a news release. “Cooks and bakers can choose a savory or sweet dish, and either pick an old favorite or try something new in advance of cooking for friends and family over the holidays. Many families still swear by Standish recipes—and she’s got plenty of local credibility.”

Standish was born and grew up in Brunswick and lived in the Joshua L. Chamberlain house as a girl when rooms were first rented by Chamberlain’s daughter in the early 20th century.

Baumer, a PHS member and writer, has researched Standish for a number of years, and will discuss Standish’s early life, as well as her longtime role as a columnist for the Maine Sunday Telegram, which led to the publications, “Cooking Down East” and “Keep Cooking the Maine Way.”

Contest submission information can be found at pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentation. Copies of Standish cookbooks are available for purchase at Pejepscot Historical Society at 159 Park Row. Entrants must submit their recipe selection in advance, and bring the completed dish to the Inn between 3-4:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

The cover charge for attending the event is $10 for members and $15 general admission, with a cash bar.

