NAPLES — Caleb Humphrey came out on top Tuesday in the three-way race for an open Selectboard seat.

Humphrey garnered 333 votes while Rick Paraschak got 232 and Patty Raitto received 180.

Humphrey will fill the remaining two years of a three-year term, ending in June 2021.

The Selectboard seat was left empty when Rich Cebra resigned in July without giving an explanation.

