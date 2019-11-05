NAPLES — Caleb Humphrey came out on top Tuesday in the three-way race for an open Selectboard seat.
Humphrey garnered 333 votes while Rick Paraschak got 232 and Patty Raitto received 180.
Humphrey will fill the remaining two years of a three-year term, ending in June 2021.
The Selectboard seat was left empty when Rich Cebra resigned in July without giving an explanation.
