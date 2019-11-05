AUGUSTA – Alice Survant, 99, and former resident of Presque Isle for 91 years, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, in Augusta after a lengthy battle with old age. For the past seven years she had been a resident at Maine General’s Gray Birch Nursing Home in Augusta, where, in addition to staff, she was lovingly cared for by her daughters Connie McDonald of Manchester and Jane Bonville of Cumberland and North Port, Fla.

In addition to her daughters, Alice is survived by and was a loving “Nana” to four grandchildren: Alison (Manchester) and Bill (Veazie) McDonald; and Erin Elizabeth (South Portland) and Michael Bonville (Bozeman, Mont.); “Gigi” to seven great grandchildren; and niece and nephew Sherry Armistead (Grafton, Mass.) and Bill Bryant (Los Altos Hills, Calif.).

She was predeceased by her beloved Bud (Lt. Col. USAF) in 2004, her sister, Helen Bryant, brother, Frank Hayes, and nephew, Jim Hayes all of Presque Isle.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 52 Second Street, in Presque Isle. Interment will follow services at Fairmount Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.duncan-graves.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be made in her memory to: St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous