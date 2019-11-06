Sebago Technics employee receives lifetime achievement award

Stephen S. Sawyer Jr. of Sebago Technics was awarded a 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Maine Better Transportation Association during an award ceremony on Oct. 4 in Freeport.

Saywer is senior vice president of Transportation Services at Sebago Technics. He has served as the MBTA president from 2002-2003 and 2015-2016, and has been a MBTA board member since 1993.

“I was shocked and humbled when I got the news,” Sawyer said. “This is a wonderful honor and I am eternally grateful to the MBTA for bestowing it on me. While the membership is quite diverse, we all share a common commitment to improve the transportation system here in Maine for the betterment of our economy and quality of life.”

MBTA is the largest transportation organization in the state with 700 members. The award ceremony celebrates and recognizes leaders who have made a significant impact on transportation in Maine.

Recognition

Town & Country Federal Credit Union was one of only 50 credit unions nationwide to be named one of the “Best Credit Unions to Work For” in the United States. It’s the fourth year in a row the Scarborough-based business earned the designation, which is a national competition coordinated by The Credit Union Journal publication and Best Companies Group.

New England Cancer Specialists has been recognized with the 2019 “ACCC Innovator Award” from the Association of Community Cancer Centers. NECS is one of only seven cancer programs nationwide that received the honor at the ACCC’s National Oncology Conference, Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Orlando, Florida. The award honors NECS’s partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank to address food insecurity among cancer patients.

The University of Southern Maine’s dining operations recently achieved the goal of sourcing 100% Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested white fish, making it a Champion in the Gulf of Maine Research Institute seafood program.

Transitions

As they approach the retirement planning, investment and insurance advisory firm’s 40th anniversary, Mike Lebel and Phil Harriman will be transferring most of their interest in Falmouth-based Lebel & Harriman to a team with a 10- to 30-year history of serving the clients of Lebel & Harriman.

“We are very pleased to share that Laurie Reed, Jennifer Breton, Josh Chase, Rebecca Burchill, and Michelle Romano will be steering Lebel & Harriman into the future,” Lebel said in a press release.

Giving back

Cumberland County Federal Credit Union raised $3,829 at it annual Bag Toss Tournament held at the Italian Heritage Center this fall. Congratulations were extended to John Bouchard and Dan Owens from SmartSource in Portland for winning the tournament.

Open for business

OceanView at Falmouth re-opened its newly expanded Falmouth House, the retirement community’s assisted living residence, on Oct. 23. The expansion added 10 new apartments and expanded and remodeled common spaces, such as the living room and dining room. The new, larger units range from 530-740 square feet. OceanView at Falmouth also upgraded the commercial kitchen to enhance food service delivery and built a larger activity room with a new kitchen to allow for multi-use space.

