Matt Witham, owner of the Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth, knows that classic Maine dishes are what visitors and locals want and are the foundation of his menu. But there are subtle differences like offering remoulade sauce (made with garlic and Cajun spices) with seafood entrees instead of tartar sauce and enhancing the baked stuffed haddock with lobster sherry cream sauce that make the dining experience memorable.

Something else unique is that Witham is collaborating with Thomas Henninger of Madeline Point Oyster Company to farm oysters in the Cousins River directly off the deck of the restaurant. Local oysters are featured on the menu as a delicately and perfectly fried appetizer and entrée and Witham plans to host an oyster and wine event for next summer.

Watch for a new menu coming soon. Muddy Rudder, 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth, 846-3082.

Food & beverage events in the Southern Midcoast

Nov. 9

Bow Street Market tasting of rieslings and pinot noirs from Australia and Spain, 3-5:30 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Nov. 14

Muddy Rudder beer dinner featuring Maine’s Hidden Cove Brewery, six courses, six beers, 6 p.m., $60/person. 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth, 846-3082, reservations required.

Frontier Café presents Global Feast Cooking Bolivian Together, 5-8 p.m., $75/person. 14 Maine St., Ft. Andross, Brunswick, 725-5222, reservations required.

Now You’re Cooking Wine Tasting, 5-7 p.m., free. 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402.

Marjorie Standish & Maine Home Cooking Contest. The Brunswick Inn, 5-7 p.m., $15 general admission. 165 Park Row, Brunswick, 800-299-4914. Writer Julie-Ann Baumer shares her research about beloved Maine food cookbook author Marjorie Standish, who grew up in Brunswick, while attendees taste submissions for the recipe contest judged by local foodies. Enter a favorite Standish standby – or choose a new recipe to test for the holidays. Details at pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations. Admission at the door is $15, $10 for members of the Pejepscot Historial Society.

Nov. 15

Bow Street Market tasting of best wines under $15, 4-6 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Nov. 17

Wilbur’s Chocolates presents DIY Candy Canes, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $2.50/candy cane. 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, 865-4071, reservations required.

Nov. 23

Dolphin Marina & Restaurant in Harpswell closes for the season. 515 Basin Point Road, 833-6000.

Food specialties

Bessie’s Farm Goods has organic wild Maine blueberries and Michigan dried cherries – chocolate-covered, too. 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840.

