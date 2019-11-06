LISBON — Lisbon voters overwhelmingly gave the Lisbon Water Department the OK to borrow up to $6 million to repair outdated pipes and make other repairs to the failing infrastructure.

The referendum question won voter support at the polls Tuesday with an unofficial tally of 762-294.

The cost of water department improvements will be borne by ratepayers and not taxpayers, according to Water Superintendent Bill Alexander. He said the work will take place over several years so it won’t create a big rate hike all at once.

The project will include replacement of mains, taps, services, curbs, valves and hydrants located on Route 125, along with other infrastructure improvements throughout town.

Alexander said Tuesday that while the water department has budgeted for an average of seven main breaks a year for the last 15 years, that number has been rising. Alexander said the department is now up to 20 system failures a year.

“I’m very appreciative of their support so we can make some big improvements to the system, rather than just patch it,” Alexander said Tuesday.

Lisbon voters also approved a $1.5 million bond so the town can reconstruct 2.4 miles of Pinewoods Road from the intersection of Spruce Street to Cotton Road. The bond was approved 655-406.

The 10-year bond would increase taxes for a home valued at $200,000 by $46 assuming the town’s assessed value stayed flat in 2021, according to Town Manager Diane Barnes.

Lisbon also had three uncontested races for municipal positions. Donald Fellows, Jeffrey Ganong and incumbent Mark Lunt were elected to three open seats on the Town Council. Traci Austin and Kelli Rogers were elected to the school committee and James Lemieux was elected to the water commission.

