Scarborough police officers got a new companion this week, a dog that will eat, play and sleep at the police station for the rest of its life.

Marlea, a a Saintberdoodle puppy, arrived Monday and will serve as the police department’s first-ever community comfort dog.

“Her name is Marlea (pronounced Marley) and she is a cute little bundle of fur that will be the department’s first ever comfort dog,” Police Chief Robby Moulton wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “She will live at the station with the men and women that are on-duty. Marlea is coming on board to provide comfort to our dispatchers and first responders as well as to the members of our community, who are at the station as a result of traumatic experiences in their lives.”

Moulton said that during his career in law enforcement he has come to recognize the importance of providing an outlet for people to purge the day-to-day traumas they experience. Moulton said he remembers when his mother was in a nursing home and how she would “light up” when someone brought in a dog to visit. Dogs have also served as companions to veterans who have struggled dealing with the horrors of war.

The idea of having a dog live at the police station took on a greater sense of urgency after the chief visited a local construction company where one of the owners brought his dog to work. Moulton wrote that the dog seemed to uplift employee spirits.

“We have people working at all hours of every day so why couldn’t we have a dog that would live at our station and provide comfort to those that need it?” Moulton said.

Scarborough police began searching for a hypoallergenic, low-hedding puppy with a good disposition, a dog that would be friendly to humans as well as other animals. The department’s search led them to Marlea, who once fully grown will weigh about 40 pounds.

More than 1,400 members of the Scarborough community suggested a name, but Moulton said Marlea stood out. Marlea was named after former Deputy Police Chief Marla St. Pierre, who retired recently, and Leanne Risbara Dehler, who teamed up with St. Pierre to donate the puppy to the police department.

