Residents across the Lakes Region approved nearly all the referendum questions at the polls Nov. 5, with the exception of a proposed ordinance about recreational marijuana in Bridgton.

The ordinance would have allowed recreational marijuana retail stores and cultivation facilities, among other related businesses, in town, but it was voted down 725-453, with eight blank ballots.

Also in Bridgton, voters approved amendments to the town’s Land Use Ordinance 642-480 and repealed the town’s ordinance regarding giving affordable housing preference to residents 604-528.

Voter turnout was 26.5 percent.

In Standish, residents voted 620-230 to authorize the issuance of up to $150,000 in bonds to finance the conversion from high-pressure sodium streetlights to LED streetlights with smart controls. Projected savings for the town is $575,000 over the next 20 years.

Voter turnout was 11.2 percent.

In Sebago, residents voted 196-42 to amend Article 16 of the school department budget, as adopted at a special Town Meeting in October. The vote alters the budget to correct an error.

Voter turnout was 14.8 percent.

