Holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Hill UCC, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. Fair sponsored by Windham Hill UCC Women’s Fellowship. Silent auction and fine wood crafts, wreaths, sprays, holiday baskets, attic treasurers, used books, baked goods and sweets, SERRV gifts, costume jewelry, feline gifts and handcrafted specialty items. Lunch available 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Variety of crafters, baked goods, white elephant items and lunch with lobster stew and corn chowder.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friends Meetinghouse, 374 Gray Road (Route 202), Windham. Sponsored by Windham Friends Church and Windham Historical Society.

Christmas crafts fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., Bridgton. Sponsored by the Ladies Guild. Area crafters, new and secondhand Thanksgiving and Christmas items, cookie walk, and luncheon with choice of homemade soups, bread, roll and dessert, $6.

Church fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Crafts, jewelry, cookie walk, raffles, white elephant area, food table with coffee and donuts in the morning and luncheon with chili, soup, chowder, hot dogs and chips.

Home for the holidays Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Crafts, raffles, jewelry, knitted items, wreaths, gramma’s attic, baked goods, light breakfast, lunch and more.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list fairs should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

