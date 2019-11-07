The Libertarian Party is suing Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in federal court in Maryland over his decision last December to end the party’s official status after its member enrollment dipped below the threshold required under state law.
The lawsuit maintains that the state discarded more than 6,000 voter registrations by unenrolling Libertarians from their party without permission.
“You can’t simply throw out one’s choice to belong to a political party,” said Libertarian Party of Maine Chairman Jim Baines of Hampden, one of the suit’s plaintiffs in a written statement. “Republicans and Democrats wrote unconstitutional laws that suppress competition, and prevent thousands of independent thinkers in Maine from considering a viable political option, which many didn’t know existed. I didn’t realize I was a Libertarian until seven years ago.”
The Libertarian Party qualified for party status in July 2016, after enrolling more than 5,000 members. But state law also requires that at least 10,000 party members have to vote in the election after their party’s establishment, which did not occur.
Dunlap could not immediately be reached for comment. He has previously said the Libertarian Party could be reestablished if 5,000 voters register as Libertarians in 2020. However, they would still also need to turn out at least 10,000 voters in the following election.
This story will be updated.
