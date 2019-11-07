SOUTH PORTLAND — City Clerk Emily Scully has declared Michael Faulkingham the winner of a successful write-in campaign for the District 2 school board seat.

Faulkingham, who lives on North Marriner St., received 47 write-in votes in Tuesday’s municipal election – the highest tally among 218 write-in votes cast in a District 2 race that had no official candidates on the ballot.

Faulkingham launched a write-in campaign in recent weeks after he learned no one had filed paper to run for the seat, said Dick Matthews, board chairman.

His win means the City Council doesn’t have to hold a lengthy nomination process, which includes soliciting applications and publicly interviewing candidates.

“It’s always better when you have someone who takes the initiative to run,” Matthews said.

Also on Tuesday, city voters re-elected Jennifer Kirk to the District 1 school board seat and Susan Henderson to an at-large council seat; and elected Katelyn Bruzgo to an at-large council seat formerly held by Maxine Beecher.

An inauguration ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the council chamber, where Scully will swear in newly elected council and school board members for three-year terms.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: