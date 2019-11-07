NEW YORK — Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote.
The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote.
Obama is already a co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.
When We Vote, a nonprofit, describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation. The announcement Thursday marks a year until the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race.
The organization was founded in 2018.
Hanks said “registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea.” He added that voting guarantees the blessings of “liberty for the grandkids.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump ordered to pay $2 million for misusing his charitable foundation for political gain
-
Cops & Courts
Portland police investigate report of armed robbery in Old Port
-
Business
Portland investment executive named to SEC committee
-
Local & State
Portland police search for suspect in stabbing on Cedar Street
-
Southern Forecaster
Donovan denied third term on Scarborough council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.