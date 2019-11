PORTLAND – Karen J. Odell, 67, passed away suddenly, at home, on Oct. 27, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Deering Pavilion, 880 Forest Ave., Portland, from 2 to 4 p.m.

For a complete obituary, to sign Karen’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous