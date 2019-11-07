SCARBOROUGH – Ron Spinella was a man for all seasons. A new age man who never met a person he didn’t quickly befriend. He was just as comfortable seeing the flaws of the high and mighty as he was seeing the beauty and dignity of the down trodden. Ron passed peacefully from this life on the eve of All Saints Day, Oct. 31, 2019. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. but made Portland his new home in 1978, with Christine, who was not only his wife, but his partner, best friend and true soul mate. Ron received his Master’s Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from the University of Wisconsin in 1977. Through his 25 year career, he brought his knowledge, training and genuine concern to each new client or patient he served. He also shared his knowledge and passion for his field as a part time faculty for the University of Southern Maine. During those years, Ron and Christine enjoyed the bucolic life of a farm in Limerick. This was a respite from their busy careers in Portland. In addition to an insanely huge garden they raised chickens, rabbits, sheep, geese and ducks. At this point Ron was dubbed the “Egg Man” by friends and co workers. The farm was also a constant gathering spot for the myriad friends of the Spinellas. Music, laughter and endless conversation poured from Still Stone Farm. To mention music is to bring to mind one of the things Ron held most dear. Born and raised in an Italian family Ron found music to be as necessary to life as breathing. His vast music collection was eclectic to say the least. Not content with listening, Ron initiated his public singing with church choirs and later he found joy singing with both the Blue Lobster Group and Northern Lights Choral of Maine. He found it easy to partner with any one humming a tune or singing an oldie. He easily contributed the words when someone’s memory came up empty. Ron was an Italian through and through. Another of the things which brought him great joy were his four trips to what he considered his homeland. He approached these journeys not as a tourist, but as a native son returning to Italy to absorb the food, customs, and history. In 1996, Ron and Christine returned to Portland and turned their talents and time to their love of art and architecture which lead to new careers in real estate development and management. This move also made it possible for them to follow their hearts into the world of art. The birth of Three Fish Gallery in the Arts District of Portland allowed them access to a whole population of people with new ideas both intellectual and artistic. It was in this venue that they met often with new and old friends to celebrate art openings, which over the years, nurtured blossoming new talents and allowed more established artists to be appreciated. The Spinella’s life in their home above the gallery provided Ron with new and exciting possibilities within his beloved Portland and the Bayside neighborhood. He served as president of the Bayside Neighborhood Association for a number of years and continued to remain active as a board member. Ron never tired of promoting the interests and needs of the Bayside neighborhood and its residents. Ron had a mind that consumed information as most of us drink water. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge of history, culture, and current events and retained all he learned and read. He taught by questioning and encouraging others to do the same. Ron’s love and embrace of life and people was indicative of his unquestioning faith in God. He has been a constant participant in the life of the church which gave him nourishment and strength. Ron is survived by his wife, Christine; his sisters, Rita Olsen (Paul) and Mary Blasnig (Tony); and his beloved godchildren, Brendan James Kelly and Anna Titherington Nutter and is predeceased by his sister, Kathy and his brother, Robert. A memorial service is planned for Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at St. Lukes Cathedral in Portland with a reception to follow at Jay York’s home, Last Church on the left, 58 Wilmot Street, Portland, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Donations in memory of Ron’s life can be made toSt. Luke’s Cathedral143 State StreetPortland, ME 04101

