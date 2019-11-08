NEWARK, Del. — Blanca Millan scored 37 points to go with four rebounds and two steals as the University of Maine women’s basketball team opened its season on Friday with a 69-56 win over Delaware.

Millan was 11 for 19 from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws for the Black Bears.

Anne Simon chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds, and five blocks. The Blue Hens led 18-14 after the first quarter, but Maine outscored them by 10 in the second quarter to take a lead going into halftime. Maine did not surrender the lead in the second half.

Jasmine Dickey led Delaware with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kayla Shaw added 11 points.

FIELD HOCKEY

STANFORD 1, MAINE 0: The third-seeded Cardinal (14-6) got revenge from last year’s semifinal by defeating second-seeded Black Bears (8-10) in a shootout, in an America East semifinal in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

The teams played two overtimes before a shootout, won by Stanford 2-0. Mia Borley had eight saves for Maine and Kelsey Bing had three for Stanford.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE MARITIME 1, SUNY DELHI 0: Eryn Doiron scored early in the second half to lift the top-seeded Mariners (11-4, 8-0 North Atlantic Conference) past the fourth-seeded Broncos (9-6-2, 5-2-1) in an NAC semifinal in Castine.

Doiron scored in the 50th minute, converting from Laura Blue. Emily Conway made six saves for the Mariners to hold the shutout.

Rachael Scoones had seven saves for the Broncos.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MERRIMACK 4, MAINE 3: Mikayla Grant-Mentis had two goals, including he winner in overtime, to lead the Warriors (3-7-2, 1-5-2 Hockey East) past the Black Bears (3-4-2, 1-3-1) in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Celine Tedenby had two goals for Maine. Ali Beltz had one goal, Amalie Andersen had three assists and Liga Miljone had two.

The Warriors entered the third period down 3-1, but Dani Castino and KiKi Roust scored just over two minutes apart to tie the game. Grant-Mentis also had two assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

BERKELEY (NY) 1, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 0: Ryuji Sugiyama scored the winner 1:58 into the second overtime to lead the Knights (14-6-1) over the Seawolves (13-4-0) in pool play at the USCAA Division II tournament at Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Joshua Nagle turned back nine shots for SMCC, while Dario Cruz-Sepulveda had four saves for Berkeley (NY).

The Seawolves face Penn State-Brandywine at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in their second pool play game.

