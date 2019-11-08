The Naples American Legion Post will host a free supper on Saturday, Nov. 9, for veterans and their families from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 26 Casco Road. There will be entertainment after the meal as well. On Monday, Nov. 11, there will be a laying of a wreath at the town monument at 11 a.m. Afterwards, the Post will host a free lunch for veterans and their families at 26 Casco Road.

The Casco Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Veterans’ Day with its annual Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 11. The free event will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Community Center, 940 Meadow Road, and is for veterans and their spouses. There will be french toast casserole, eggs, sausage, ham, bacon, muffins, toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, coffee and more.

The American Legion Post 128 will host its annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at Standish Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road. The event, including a flag salute, will be held at 11 a.m., and all are welcome.

The Sebago Lions Club will hold its annual celebration in honor of Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. There will be a short parade as well as speeches at the Memorial Park at Sebago Elementary School, 283 Sebago Road.

The Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, will celebrate Veterans Day with a free program beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Commander Mike Wisecup, a retired Navy seal, will be the keynote speaker, and the Windham Chamber Singers will perform. The event is open to the public, and there will be refreshments available.

