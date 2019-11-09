ACTON – Marcia Elaine King Acker passed away Nov. 6, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Born August 31, 1933 in Barnstead, N.H.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Howard Winston Acker. They were married on June 28, 1952 at St. George’s Episcopal Church-Sanford.

Marcia is also survived by her four children, Michael Acker and wife Barbara, one grandson, Shawn Brassard and wife, Heather and great-granddaughters Dezarae and Sienna; Mark Acker and wife, Tammy, one grandson, Ian Acker and granddaughter, Haley Acker; Rick Acker and husband, Alvin Johnson; Pamela Acker and husband, Jeffrey Pugh, two granddaughters, Nerissa Rouzer and husband, Garett and Miesha Vargas and husband, Cesar, four great-grandchildren, Lourdes, Emmanuel, Miriam and Rosario.

She attended church at Trinity Episcopal Church, Portland and St. Georges Episcopal Church, Sanford. Marcia graduated from Wilton Academy, Wilton in 1948 and attended night classes at the University of Maine Gorham campus in the late 1960s.

Marcia was instrumental in starting the Raymond Recreation program for the children of Raymond. This program included summer swimming and winter ski and bowling programs. Marcia and Howard were avid skiers with their children and sister Lil while they were growing up. You could often find them all in a camper skiing in northern Maine or Canada. Family was the most important thing to Marcia. She was the den mother for her son’s local Boy Scout chapter in Raymond. You could often find her engaged in a game of backyard softball with her children and many of the other “village children.” Everyone was welcomed.

Marcia loved living in Raymond Village with some of her closest lifelong friends, Rosemary Tripp, Ida Brown and Joyce Charette. Every Friday you could find Marcia, Rosie, Ida and Joyce deciding the fate of all things Raymond at Ida’s Beauty Salon.

Marcia enjoyed traveling with her husband and cousin, Jean Bean. They traveled most of the United States together including Hawaii and Alaska. She also enjoyed accompanying her husband to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Marcia was an avid seamstress and knitter. She made most of her own clothing while her children were growing up, and that carried through to even her great-grandchildren who call her GIGI. New Port Richey, Fla. became Howard and Marcia’s winter home with returns every spring to their summer home on Mousam Lake-Acton, where she enjoyed sitting out on her patio watching the comings and goings of others on the lake. She worked at Noyes Tire Company, Westbrook, Poland Telephone Company, Raymond, Titan Machine Products, Raymond.

She is survived by sisters, Lillian Lingard Libby, Susan King Clark and brother, Harry King.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Sanford, at a date to be determined in the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. George’s Episcopal Church, Sanford, Maine or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous