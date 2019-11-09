Yarmouth police say they talked down a man threatening to throw himself off a highway bridge Saturday.
Officers were called to the Bayview Street overpass on Interstate 295 at 11:14 a.m. for reports of a suicidal man, the police department said in a Facebook post.
The man was straddling the guardrail threatening to jump when officers arrived, the department said.
Northbound traffic on I-295 was shut down while officers spoke to the man. After 20 minutes, police were able to take the man into protective custody. The police did not identify him.
