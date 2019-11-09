Yarmouth police say they talked down a man threatening to throw himself off a highway bridge Saturday.

Officers were called to the Bayview Street overpass on Interstate 295 at 11:14 a.m. for reports of a suicidal man, the police department said in a Facebook post.

TO GET HELP WHERE to get help if you or anyone you know is battling depression or has had suicidal thoughts: • Maine Crisis Hotline: 888-568-1112 • Other state resources in Maine: Dial 211 • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

The man was straddling the guardrail threatening to jump when officers arrived, the department said.

Northbound traffic on I-295 was shut down while officers spoke to the man. After 20 minutes, police were able to take the man into protective custody. The police did not identify him.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: