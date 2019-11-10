Even after our wild winds of recent weeks, some last bright leaves are still hanging on out there. “Woods Omen” takes us to one especially red oak tree, and finds in it not just a brightness but a presence. The poem’s use of personification lets us meet this small but powerful tree as an ancient, primal and vividly knowing creature.
Richard Sewell grew up in Montville. He founded (with Robert Joyce) The Theater at Monmouth and taught theater at Colby College. He lives in Portland with actress Kim Gordon.
Woods Omen
By Richard Sewell
Stone,
lichen,
leaf;
the flame unlocked alive out of the dead.
How red these oak leaves in the wet were,
red, palm up, some half a dozen on a stalk.
Gray fall rain
had glossed them till they glowed.
One more small being in the standing wood,
this knee-high tree knew something urgent
to be said through colors of rust and blood.
It would not talk
with the amber rustlings round us.
Crowned with a shock
of blaze, like a Druid child-king, it withstood
all thought that was not wet and red – bright red.
The mineral side of the world was pierced,
and bled.
Megan Grumbling is a poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Woods Omen” copyright © 2019 by Richard Sewell. It appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: Rare sightings occur even at this time of year
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cumberland Fair attendees give to Farmington families, firefighters
-
Opinion
Commentary: State of Maine is an unfit guardian for intellectually disabled adults
-
Arts & Entertainment
Municipal organist takes Kotzschmar fans to Funkytown
-
Local & State
Senate opponents find common ground in their military experience
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.