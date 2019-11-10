A three story flat top apartment at 36 Shawmut Street in Lewiston shows no sign of fire outside but an early Sunday morning fire that started in the hallway of the second floor damaged the interior. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON – Twelve people needed shelter Sunday morning after a Shawmut Street fire was put out in a multi-family home.

The American Red Cross reported that it is helping the people who lived at 36 Shawmut St. with food, shelter and other essentials.

The Lewiston Fire Department cleared the scene Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

Google Maps image

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles