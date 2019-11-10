LEWISTON – Twelve people needed shelter Sunday morning after a Shawmut Street fire was put out in a multi-family home.
The American Red Cross reported that it is helping the people who lived at 36 Shawmut St. with food, shelter and other essentials.
The Lewiston Fire Department cleared the scene Sunday morning.
This story will be updated.
