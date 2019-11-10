DETROIT — Anthony Mantha scored with 30.9 seconds left to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Mantha broke in alone off the right wing after taking a pass off the boards from Robby Fabbri, then beat goalie Malcolm Subban with a wrist shot from the right circle. Mantha has 11 goals this season.

Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Madison Bowey also scored and Jonathan Bernier made 17 saves to help the Red Wings win their second straight game.

Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas and Subban stopped 16 shots. The Golden Knights are 1-2-3 in their last six.

Bowey tied it at 2 with 9:03 left in the third period, scoring from the inside portion of the right circle while being hauled down by the William Carrier. It was Bowey’s first goal of the season.

Pacioretty gave Vegas a 2-1 lead 9:04 into the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. It was his sixth goal. It was one of only five total shots in a close-checking middle period. Vegas had three and the Red Wings two.

Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first period. He converted Reilly Smith’s cross-ice pass on a two-on-one rush. It was Marchessault’s fourth goal.

Athanasiou tied it with a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the opening period. He scored on a one-time shot from the right circle.

JETS 3, SHARKS 2: Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime to give Winnipeg a win at home.

Scheifele went in on a two-on-one with Kyle Connor, kept the puck and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot for his seventh goal.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 4-0-1 in its last five.

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored and Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.

PANTHERS 6, RANGERS 5: Vincent Trocheck recorded the shootout winner as Florida won at New York to break a two-game losing streak.

Frank Vatrano scored in regulation and converted in the shootout for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists, and Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist. Sam Montembeault made 34 saves.

Kaapo Kakko scored the lone shootout goal and had a power-play goal, and Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin each had two assists as the Rangers’ two-game win streak ended. Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves.

DEVILS 2, CANUCKS 1: Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt scored 22 seconds apart in the first period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves as visiting New Jersey beat Vancouver.

Brock Boeser had a power-play goal for Vancouver. The Canucks are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

BLACKHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4: Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, Robin Lehner made 53 saves and Chicago won at home.

MEDIA: A Canadian broadcast company has apologized for hockey commentator Don Cherry’s remarks about what he believes are new immigrants not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers.

The 85-year-old Cherry, who has been criticized in the past for his outspoken conservative politics, seemed to single out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario, where he lives, for not honoring Canada’s veterans and dead soldiers. He said he didn’t see immigrants wearing poppies to honor the country’s fallen on Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Monday.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said on Saturday night’s “Coach’s Corner” segment, broadcast on Sportsnet.

“These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley apologized for Cherry’s comments in a statement Sunday.

“Don’s discriminatory comments are offensive and they do not represent our values and what we stand for as a network,” Yabsley said. “We have spoken with Don about the severity of this issue and we sincerely apologize for these divisive remarks.”

Cherry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Canadian Press.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called Cherry’s remarks “despicable.”

“We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we’ll always stand up for it,” she said on Twitter. “New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly.”

