CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Audrey Evelyn Collins peacefully passed in her sleep from this world into the loving arms of Jesus at her home at the Island Commons on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born the second of six children to Ellen (Bennett) Hamilton and Ervin O. Hamilton on Feb. 8, 1928 on Chebeague Island.

After graduating from Chebeague Island High School, Audrey attended Gray’s Business School. During and after her high school days, Audrey worked as a clerk for the Chebeague Island Post Office, alongside her Aunt Pearl, who was the Island Post Master. She was a secretary for Hunnewell Trucking and a clerk for Union Mutual. Later, she became the assistant office manager for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company until her retirement in 1983.

Born into a tight knit family, Audrey treasured their time together. Even up to her last hours of life, she was laughing and reminiscing with them about sweet times they shared together. The ocean was her playground. She loved walking in up to her neck, feeling the sand between her toes, and would get homesick if she spent too much time away from the sea. Biking, jumping off Chandler’s Wharf, skating and sledding were some of the fun-filled, favorite activities that comprised the secure, carefree days of her childhood. One of her more daring escapades was climbing up the mast of a docked schooner and jumping off the top into the ocean.

In 1964, she married Richard F. Collins, not only committing her life and love to him, but also to his three young children, who she embraced as her own. She shared her fun childhood and rich Island heritage with her children, bringing them great joy, new experiences and family into their lives. Throughout their 53 wonderful years together, Dick and Audrey enjoyed square dancing, traveling, bowling, playing games, yard sale-ing and eating out with friends. As Audrey and Richard approached retirement, they built their dream home together on Chebeague Island. When choosing what land to buy on Division Point, they had their choice of waterfront property, but Audrey’s highest priority was finding the perfect place for her vegetable garden which led them to 55 Division Point Rd.

They retired to Florida in the winter and spent summers on Chebeague Island where Audrey was close to her family, actively involved in the Ladies Aid, and the United Methodist Church. An avid reader, she was always in the middle of a good book. Other hobbies included knitting, needlepoint, quilting, jewelry making and bird watching from her front porch. She was known for her zucchini relish and strawberry rhubarb jam using the produce from her own garden. When her home grown peas were ready by the 4th of July, she was overjoyed. Ever resourceful, she went clamming well into her 80s, enjoying it even more when joined by family.

Audrey was a walking historian and could be found sharing her wealth of knowledge at the Island Historical Society and House Tours as a highly qualified docent.

She was fun loving, adventurous, spirited, social, dedicated and hard-working. She loved her island and cherished her family, leaving them with a rich island heritage that will keep her close to their hearts forever.

Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Richard Collins Sr.; and brothers, Kenneth and Rodney Hamilton of Chebeague Island.

She is survived by her children, Kim Secord and her husband, Bill of Sebago, Richard Collins Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Windham, Terry Stevens and her husband, Alec of Falmouth; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Theron Hamilton of North Yarmouth, Sylvia Ross of Chebeague Island, Joyce Burns and her husband, Robert of Yarmouth; sister-in-law, Beverly Collins of Portland; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family is forever grateful to the island community for their support and especially the Island Commons Assisted Living Home whose exceptional loving care made it possible for Audrey to stay on her beloved island to the end of her days.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Saturday Nov. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A memorial service will be celebrated on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Chebeague Island Methodist Church followed by a burial at the Chebeague Island Cemetery and a reception at Island Hall. All are welcome at all services.

A school bus will be available to transport from the 12:15 p.m. boat to the church, from the cemetery to the Island Hall, then back to the 4:45 p.m. boat.

Donations can be made

to the

Chebeague Island Commons Assisted Living Home

132 Littlefield Rd.

Chebeague Isle., ME 04107

or

The Chebeague Island United Methodist Church

258 North Rd.

Chebeague Isle., ME 04017

or The Ladies Aid

