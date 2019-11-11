FREEPORT — Local residents who wish to take part in helping needy children in the area can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the office of Caleb Stephens, local Edward Jones financial advisor. Stephens is using his office at 5 Depot St. in Suite 14 as a drop-off location to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Drop-offs can be made during regular business hours through Dec. 13.

“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” Stephens said. “And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community.”

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity founded in 1991. According to its website, the foundation’s goal is to “send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: