FREEPORT — Scouts from Freeport and Pownal are seeking donations of nonperishable food, personal care items, and paper goods for the food pantry at Freeport Community Services, which serves both communities. This coming weekend, Scouts will place flyers detailing the event in collection bags left on doorknobs. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, the Scouts will be back to collect the bags. Scouts will also be on hand at the local Shaw’ss seeking support from shoppers. In 2018, the Scouts collected 2,000 pounds of food during this event. Call 865-3985 for more information.
