Unfortunately, I will not be able to vote for Susan Collins again.
It’s not her. It’s Mitch McConnell.
A vote for Sen. Collins is a vote for keeping Mitch McConnell in the position of Senate majority leader. He is poisonously patrician and destructive to American governance. He must go. And, in so doing, so must several Republican senators.
I am sorry.
Peter Thoits
Gray
