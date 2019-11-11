A fellow Vietnam-era veteran, I stand with Carl Gustafson of Gorham, who wrote a letter to the editor published Nov. 5 and headlined “Vet ashamed of country he fought for years ago” (Page A6). Like me, he was inspired by President Kennedy’s famous call to serve one’s country.

But now? Carl wrote: “But now I fret so. … I am so ashamed of us as a people, a republic, stained by hatred, greed and avarice.” I say, throw in “destruction of the planet and the life on which we depend” as well. He continued, “I fear most of all for my grandchildren. God save us.”

I agree with Carl. I, too, am ashamed, including for my personal role. Own it.

As suffering Boston Celtics fans sometimes lament, “Larry Bird is not coming through that door.” Neither is God. It is up to us. We have to save ourselves.

Steve Weems

Brunswick

