Benjamin Franklin is quoted as having said: “Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other.” It would be wise for all who have power to consider themselves fools.

If justice truly reigned, you would have to be a veteran of a war to be able to declare war. You would have to have learned from experience having to “kill or be killed.” You would have to have learned from experience that your perception is yours and not universally shared by the thousands placed in harm’s way.

You would have to have met the parents, the wives and the orphans of the fallen – the fallen from both sides of the conflict. Even when you label them “the enemy,” they are just as human as you are. Their lives matter just as much as your life. No more, no less, but just as much.

Albert Cloutier

Portland

