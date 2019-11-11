NEW YORK — Young sluggers known for their prodigious power, Pete Alonso and Yordan Álvarez knocked the Rookie of the Year voting out of the park.

In a rarity for the major league home run leader, Alonso didn’t land the biggest blow.

Alonso, a star first baseman with the New York Mets, got 29 of 30 first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year. Braves right-hander Mike Soroka got the other first-place vote and finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Monday night.

Álvarez, a hulking designated hitter from the Houston Astros, did Alonso one better. He earned all 30 first-place votes to become the 24th unanimous selection since the award was introduced in 1949.

The 24-year-old Alonso led the majors with 53 homers, one better than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s rookie record from 2017. “Polar Bear” Pete became the face of baseball in Flushing, beloved for his power, personality and philanthropy. He’s the sixth Met to win the award and first since teammate Jacob deGrom in 2014.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was third in NL balloting. The only voter to place Soroka ahead of Alonso was Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Alonso is the only NL player named on every ballot.

Álvarez, a 22-year-old from Cuba, played 87 games after debuting in June, fewest by any position player to win AL Rookie of the Year. He hit 27 homers, batted .313, drove in 78 and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros.

He struggled at times in the postseason, but that was after voting had concluded.

He’s the third Houston player to win the award, following teammate Carlos Correa in 2015 and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1991.

Álvarez easily beat out the other AL finalists, with Orioles left-hander John Means second and Rays infielder Brandon Lowe third.

GIANTS: After playing a role in the Chicago Cubs’ transformation from rebuilding club to World Series champion, Scott Harris aims to guide the San Francisco Giants along a similar path.

Harris was introduced Monday as the Giants’ new general manager, the first of what should be two significant hires for the franchise in the coming days.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said he expects to announce a new manager sometime this week to succeed Bruce Bochy, who stepped down after the season. The Giants have narrowed their list of candidates to former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

BRAVES: Right-handed reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $2.75 million as part of the one-year contract he reached to return to the Atlanta Braves.

O’Day’s deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.25 million salary for 2020. The NL East champions have a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 37-year-old O’Day appeared in just eight games for the Braves last season due to a right forearm strain.

He allowed one earned run in 51/3 innings in the regular season, then pitched two scoreless innings in the playoffs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »