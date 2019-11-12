NEW YORK — Disney’s brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success.
The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday.
The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in. The reports peaked around 9 a.m. and had dwindled by 1 p.m.
Disney said it was working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.
Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, beginning with the purchase of a stake in streaming technology company BAMTech in 2016, which it later increased to a majority stake. In 2018 Disney launched ESPN Plus using technology from BAMTech. That service now has 3.5 million subscribers.
In a call with analysts on Nov. 7, CEO Bob Iger said he was confident that the technology in place could handle an influx of users.
“We feel that the platform is robust enough and that all the elements that need to be in place to manage that kind of scale are there,” he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Jeopardy!’ contestant pays tribute to Trebek with final response
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast drug take-back day brings in 330 pounds of meds
-
Local & State
Police looking for Westbrook man missing since Friday
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Gervais returning to host 2020 Golden Globes
-
Cops & Courts
Police: Northern Avenue deaths in Augusta murder-suicide
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.