DEXTER – Donald Edwin Phelps, 75, of 84 Bear Lane, Dexter, died unexpectedly Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Dexter.Born on April 2, 1944 in Farmington, Conn., he graduated from Farmington High School in 1962. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he married Christine Krymarys in 1967. Donald and Christine moved to Durham and raised two sons, Jason and Aaron. He worked for S.D. Warren as a pulp mill supervisor and also worked in all phases of construction with A.H. Blackstone, Jr. Excavating.Donald is survived by his longtime companion, Debra Morse, his sons, Jason and Aaron, his sister, Joan and his beloved dog, Sadie. He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Marie, his brothers, Kenneth and Richard and his very close friends, Paul Robinson and Al Ross.Donald was a very gregarious person, making friends everywhere he went. Despite losing his vision in 2005, Donald never let this disability slow him down. To that point, Donald was an avid dart player. He was an active member of the Eagles & VFW and regularly defeated his sighted opponents.A celebration of Donald’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club #4131 located at 341 Sabbathday Road, New Gloucester, Maine, 04260. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Dexter.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:The Iris Networkc/o Development189 Park AvenuePortland, ME 04102www.theiris.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous